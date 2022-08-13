Armenian Defense Ministry refutes Baku's statements about border shelling

YEREVAN, August 13. /TASS/. The statement of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that the Armenian Armed Forces fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani army in different parts of the border is misinformation, the Armenian military department reported on Saturday.

"The statement by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire in the direction of Azerbaijani positions on different sections of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is another case of misinformation," the statement said.

The situation on the border with Azerbaijan is "relatively stable and is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces," the ministry said.