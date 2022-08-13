Ukrainian shelling on LPR territory not recorded over past day — LPR People’s Militia

LUGANSK, August 13. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have not shelled the territory of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) in the past 24 hours, LPR People's Militia officer Andrey Marochko reported on Saturday.

"Over the past 24 hours, since August 12, 2022, the LPR mission to the Joint Ceasefire Coordination and Control Center (JCCC) has not recorded shelling of populated areas," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Tensions escalated along the line of contact in Donbass on February 17. The Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics reported the heaviest shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces in months. On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he recognized the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics in accordance with their constitutions within the borders of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions at the beginning of 2014. On February 24, in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics, he announced a special military operation in Ukraine. The DPR and LPR began an operation to liberate their territories, which were under Kiev's control.