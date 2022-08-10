US must reaffirm it does not support "Taiwan independence" — China’s ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. The United States must prove with action in practice that it complies with the One China principle and does not support so-called Taiwan independence, China’s ambassador to Russia, Zhang Hanhui told TASS in a special interview.

"We call on the US side to take practical action to strictly adhere to the One China principle and the provisions of the three Sino-US joint communiques, as well as to comply with the commitments the American leadership assumed by promising that the United States does not wish a new Cold War, a change of China’s state system or stronger allied relations against China, that it does not support the so-called independence of Taiwan and does not seek conflicts with China. The US should stop following the wrong path," Zhang said.

He stressed that China "urges the United States to end interference in China's internal affairs, including the Taiwan issue, give up any support and connivance with the separatist forces advocating the so-called Taiwan independence, to stop paying double on the Taiwan issue."

"The only true way to establishing relations between China and the United States as two world powers is through mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, avoidance of confrontation, and mutually beneficial cooperation," Zhang said.

US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan on August 2-3 drew sharp criticism from mainland China. Beijing had repeatedly warned Washington that it would retaliate, if Pelosi, who occupies third place in the US government hierarchy, visited Taiwan. On August 4, the Chinese military began large-scale exercises, including rocket launches in six areas around Taiwan. These exercises were supposed to end at noon on Sunday (07:00 Moscow time), but, as China’s Defense Ministry said, they were prolonged indefinitely.

Taiwan has been governed by its own administration since 1949, when the remnants of the Kuomintang forces under Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled to the island after being defeated in the Chinese civil war. Taipei has since retained the flag and some other attributes of the former Republic of China, which had existed on the mainland before the Communists came to power. According Beijing’s official position, supported by most countries, including Russia, it is one of China’s provinces.