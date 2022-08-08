US gives Ukraine security assistance worth another $1 bln

WASHINGTON, August 8. /TASS/. The US is giving Ukraine a new package of security assistance worth $1 bln, the Pentagon said on Monday.

"Today, the Department of Defense announces the authorization of a Presidential Drawdown of security assistance valued at up to $1 billion to meet Ukraine’s critical security and defense needs," the Pentagon said in a statement.

It is the largest single drawdown of U.S. arms and equipment utilizing this authority, according to the statement.

The new package includes additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), 20 120mm mortar systems and rounds of mortar ammunition, 1,000 Javelin and hundreds of AT4 anti-armor systems, 75,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition, Claymore anti-personnel munitions, C-4 explosives, demolition munitions and demolition equipment, 50 armored medical treatment vehicles and medical supplies.