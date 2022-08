MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. The work to collect DNA samples of people killed in Mariupol and surrounding areas is under way, city mayor Konstantin Ivashchenko told the Soloviev Live channel on Sunday evening.

"A huge effort is under way to search and collect DNA samples. Every unidentified victim is examined, and the DNA is added to a database, so that later every person seeking for a missing relative would have a chance to file a request <…> and learn about his fate," he said.