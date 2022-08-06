China’s MFA calls on all countries to unite against US’s `reckless' pressure

BEIJING, August 6. /TASS/. The Chinese authorities think it necessary for the international community to unite against the "reckless" pressure from the United States and its interference in other countries’ internal affairs, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on its website on Saturday.

"If we ignore [Washington’s] interference in our internal affairs, the world will return to the law of the jungle, and Washington will use force more recklessly to bully other countries," the Chinese Foreign Ministry quoted China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi as saying to reporters in Phnom Penh. "We cannot allow the United States to take similar steps again (US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan - TASS). All countries should unite to not allow this kind of thing to happen," the statement reads.

China’s top diplomat said Pelosi’s recent visit showed that the US authorities disregarded the position of other countries which have been constantly protesting against the White House over attempts to encroach upon their sovereignty.

"The United States grossly violates its commitments by seriously jeopardizing peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," Wang Yi stressed.

He described as "transparent and professional" the drills being conducted by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) around Taiwan, saying those were in line with domestic and international laws.

"We will resolutely safeguard China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and resolutely deter the United States' attempt to use Taiwan to control China," the Chinese foreign minister concluded.

Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan on August 2-3 infuriated China. Beijing imposed sanctions against Pelosi and her family and suspended several bilateral cooperation mechanisms. On August 4, the PLA launched large-scale military drills with live firing exercises in six zones around Taiwan. The drills will last up to the noon of August 7.