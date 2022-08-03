Yerevan calls on international community to respond to Baku’s actions

YEREVAN, August 3. /TASS/. Yerevan reaffirms its commitment to establishing peace in the region and calls on the international community to take measures in response to Azerbaijan’s actions, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Armenia once again reaffirms its commitment to efforts to establish peace and stability in the region and calls on the international community to take measures to end Azerbaijan’s aggressive attitude and actions and launch the necessary international mechanisms,"the statement reads.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry also said that despite Yerevan’s steps to achieve regional peace, "Azerbaijan continues to pursue a preplanned policy aimed at intimidating the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, carrying out an ethnic cleansing and ensuring a creeping occupation."

"We would like to emphasize that such incidents of aggression and ceasefire violations include Azerbaijani troops’ illegal movement towards the Parukh settlement on March 24, 2022, and an attack on the Khtsaberd and Khin Tager settlements on December 11, 2020, which are located in the zone of responsibility of Russian peacekeepers deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh," the statement said.

The Russian Defense Ministry earlier pointed to a rise in tensions in the zone of responsibility of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh. According to the ministry, Azerbaijani troops violated the ceasefire in the Sarybaba height area. The peacekeeper mission is taking measures to stabilize the situation together with Armenian and Azerbaijani representatives.