China’s top diplomat Wang Yi slams Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan as ‘absolute farce’

BEIJING, August 3. /TASS/. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi slammed on Wednesday the recent visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan as an ‘absolute farce.’

"This is an absolute farce," the Chinese Foreign Ministry quoted as saying Wang Yi as saying during the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Cambodia.

"The United States under the flag of democracy is obtrusively interfering into China’s domestic affairs, while Tsai Ing-wen [the head of Taiwan’s administration] and her allied forces supporting the independence of Taiwan, took the hold of the United States and betrayed national interests," he added.

The US House speaker arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday evening, despite Beijing’s protests. The visit was the first trip by a US official of this rank in the past 25 years. China has repeatedly warned that the trip, should it take place, will not be left without consequences and harsh measures will follow.

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the Kuomintang’s remaining forces headed by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) were defeated in the Chinese Civil War and took refuge on the island. Taiwan has preserved the flag and several other symbols of the Republic of China that had existed before the Communists took over the mainland. According to China’s official position supported by most countries, including Russia, the Island of Taiwan is one of China’s provinces.