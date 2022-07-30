Russian sappers neutralized over 170,000 explosive devices in Donbass — statement

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Russian sappers have inspected over 6,000 hectares of Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics’ territory, neutralizing 171,485 explosive devices since the beginning of the special military operation, Russian National Defense Control Center head Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev said Saturday.

"Russian Armed Forces and Ministry of Emergency Situations demining squads continue clearing Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics of explosive devices. A total of 6,049.2 hectares of territory has been inspected, including 243 buildings (13 of them being socially important objects), four bridges and 96.6 kilometers of roads. A total of 171,485 explosive devices have been discovered and neutralized, 12,885 of them in the past 24 hours," Mizintsev said.