Ukrainian forces fire Uragan rockets at Donetsk for second time in one hour - DPR

DONETSK, July 30. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces shelled Donetsk with Uragan rockets carrying "Petal" anti-personnel landmines for the second time in one hour, the DPR Mission to the Joint Ceasefire Coordination and Control Center (JCCC) reported Saturday.

According to the mission, the shelling was registered at 21:25 local time. It targeted Kievsky and Voroshilovsky Districts of the city.

Earlier, the mission reported one person killed and several injured after multiple shellings with artillery, Grad and Uragan rockets. Previously, Ukrainian forces fired Uragan rockets carrying anti-personnel landmines was registered at 20:30.