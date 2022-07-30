Ukrainian forces shell Donetsk with Grad missiles for 7th time Saturday - DPR

DONETSK, July 30. /TASS/. Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled Donetsk with Grad rockets for the seventh time today, DPR mission to the Joint Coordination and Control Center (JCCC) reported Saturday.

According to the latest report, 5 Grad rockets were fired at the Kirovsky District of Donetsk at about 18:47 local time.

Earlier, the mission reported shelling of various districts of Donetsk with artillery, as well as with Grad and Uragan rockets. According to the latest reports, one person was killed and several were injured.