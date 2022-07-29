Biden, Xi set to maintain dialogue despite lack of compromise on Taiwan, expert says

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Presidents Xi Jinping of China and Joe Biden of the United States failed to find a compromise on the Taiwan issue in a phone call on Thursday but showed willingness to maintain dialogue, Director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the Higher School of Economics Vasily Kashin told TASS.

"On the one hand, as far as we know, they showed willingness to maintain and boost dialogue, including a potential in-person meeting, but on the other hand, we haven’t seen any signs of a thaw in terms of the main issue that concerns Taiwan," he pointed out. "I believe that no compromise was found that would help ease tensions but the parties are ready to step up contacts to try to find some compromise," Kashin added.

According to the analyst, if US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi makes a visit to the island, the prospects for progress on the Taiwan issue will collapse.

Kashin also noted that the Chinese leader had made tough statements during the conversation. The expert stressed that growing defense cooperation between the United States and Taiwan and US weapons supplies to the island were fundamental issues for Beijing.

"If the situation does not change on these aspects, this will not end well. So far, there are no signs indicating that the Americans are ready to backtrack on these issues, they are simply trying to use verbal interventions as a coverup and make statements to calm the Chinese down but they still continue to take actions that are unacceptable to China," Kashin emphasized.