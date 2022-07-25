Turkey expects further development of ties with Russia — Erdogan

ANKARA, July 25. /TASS/. Relations between Turkey and Russia are developing positively, and Ankara hopes this trend will continue, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told TRT TV channel on Monday.

"Of course, we have certain points of disagreement, but they do not affect our bilateral relations, which are developing positively. We should develop relations with Russia based on mutual interests and in potential areas," Erdogan said.

He said he had "very positive, different from others, talks" with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Tehran on the sidelines of the Astana trio summit on July 19. "We calmly discussed important issues," the Turkish president added.

At talks in Tehran, as reported earlier, the presidents of Turkey and Russia discussed the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, a grain corridor for the exports of agricultural products from Ukraine via the Black Sea, and they also confirmed plans to continue active economic cooperation.

Ankara expects Armenia to take concrete steps toward normalization of bilateral relations, Erdogan said.

"We are serious and resolute about the process of normalization of relations with Armenia. We expect concrete steps from Armenia, along with general statements," he told the TRT television channel.

On July 1, Turkish and Armenian special envoys on the normalization of relations between the two countries met in Vienna and reached an agreement to ensure the possibility of crossing the Armenian-Turkish land border for citizens of third countries visiting Armenia and Turkey. They also agreed to organize direct airlifting of cargoes between Armenia and Turkey

Armenia and Turkey have a common border but have no diplomatic relations. The two countries’ top diplomats inked protocols on establishing diplomatic ties and principles of relations in Zurich in 2009. The documents however have not been ratified by both parties. Moreover, Armenia announced the annulment of the protocols on March 1, 2018. In 2021, the two countries appointed special envoys for the normalization of relations, who have already had several meetings.