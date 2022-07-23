Decree signed to create election committee for referendum in Zaporozhye Region

MELITOPOL, July 23. /TASS/. A decree to create an election committee to conduct a referendum on joining Russia has been signed in the Zaporozhye Region, head of the region’s military-civilian administration Yevgeny Balitsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

"In the fall, on the initiative of the residents of the Zaporozhye Region, the referendum on the issue of our region joining Russia will be held. Currently, we are conducting preparatory work, at several spheres at once, including the legislative one. In order for the referendum procedure to be transparent and legitimate and to protect the electoral rights of citizens I signed a decree on creating the electoral committee of the Zaporozhye Region," he wrote.

According to the official, the local residents can help organizing and holding the referendum. A process of forming a list of candidates to be included in the election committee has been launched.

To date, about 70% of the Zaporozhye Region’s territory have been liberated, while the Kiev regime continues to control the region’s administrative center, the city of Zaporozhye, with Melitopol currently fulfilling its functions.