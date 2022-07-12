UNSC backs extension of cross-border aid mechanism in Syria

UNITED NATIONS, July 12. /TASS/. The UN Security Council on Tuesday adopted a resolution to extend the mechanism of cross-border aid in Syria to January 10, 2023, according to a TASS reporter.

Twelve members of the Security Council voted in favor of the resolution, while the UK, the US and France abstained.

The resolution is based on the Russian proposal and provides for the extension of the mechanism of cross-border assistance for six months, with a subsequent possible extension for another six months by a separate resolution. Thus, the work of the only checkpoint, Bab al-Hawa, on the border of Syria and Turkey will continue.

In addition, according to the resolution, the UN secretary general will monthly inform the Security Council on the progress of providing aid, and every two months prepare a report on the implementation of the resolution. It also calls for bi-monthly Security Council interactive dialogue meetings with donors, regional stakeholders and representatives of international humanitarian agencies working in Syria to discuss the implementation of the resolution, including early recovery projects.