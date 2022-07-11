Erdogan advocates prolongation of cross-border aid mechanism for Syria

ANKARA, July 11. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin Monday, during which he pointed out the importance of prolongation of the cross-border aid mechanism for Syria, Erdogan’s Administration said after the phone call.

"President Erdogan underscored that he attached importance to the continuation of the cross-border mechanism for Syria," the Administration said on Twitter.

On July 8, the UN Security Council rejected the Russian draft resolution on cross-border aid to Syria. The project was supported by Russia and China, while the UK, the US and France voted against. Other Security Council member states abstained.

At the same time, Russia used its veto power to block the Western project on cross-border aid. The Russian project proposed to prolong the aid mechanism for six months with a potential further six-month prolongation. The Western variant proposed to prolong the mechanism for one year, with an option for a UN Security Council member to introduce a different aid project in six months, which would cancel the previous one.

It was the first time since 2014 that the Security Council was unable to adopt a resolution on cross-border aid for Syria. The mechanism expired on July 10.