Leaders of Sri Lankan parties decide country’s president should resign, says portal

NEW DELHI, July 9. /TASS/. The leaders of Sri Lankan political parties that participated in a meeting headed by the parliament speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, decided that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa should resign, the Newswire portal reported Saturday.

The participants of the meeting urged the head of the state to leave his post, according to the report.

Earlier, Rajapaksa informed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe he would respect any decision taken at the meeting of representatives of the country’s political parties.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Colombo on Saturday, demanding resignation of sitting head of state Gotabaya Rajapaksa. They managed to break into his residence. Over 30 people were wounded during the protests, including several policemen. The president’s whereabouts is not known. Former Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Russia Udayanga Weeratunga who is in Colombo, told TASS earlier Rajapaksa had apparently left the country by air.