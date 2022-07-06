No comments from White House on potential exchange of US’ Griner for Russia’s Bout

WASHINGTON, July 6. /TASS/. US authorities are working on release and repatriation of US basketball player Brittney Griner, currently in detention in Russia, as well as convicted US citizen Paul Whelan, but refused to comment on Griner’s potential exchange for Russian citizen Viktor Bout.

"I’m not going to negotiate in public on this," White House spokeswoman Karin Jean-Pierre said during a briefing Wednesday, answering a question if the White House considers Griner’s exchange for Bout, currently imprisoned in the US.

"[The US Department of State] are focused on getting home, not just Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan but all US nationals who are wrongfully detained abroad or held hostage abroad," the spokeswoman said.

Griner was arrested in February after arriving in Moscow from New York over suspicion of smuggling cannabis oil to Russia. She did not appeal her arrest. As a US national team player, she won the 2014 World Cup in Turkey, 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, 2018 World Cup in Spain and 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Recently, she played with UMMC Ekaterinburg team.

Previously, the media reported that Viktor Bout may be exchanged for Griner. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov called to wait until court procedures against Griner are over.

Viktor Bout case

Viktor Bout was arrested in Thailand in 2008 as a result of a provocation staged by US secret services. During the same year the United States launched criminal proceedings against Bout for an alleged intention to sell weapons to an organization regarded terrorist in the United States. Although in Thailand Bout won two court proceedings against his extradition, the verdicts pronounced by lower instance courts were eventually appealed and overturned. In 2019, Bout was taken to the United States. Moscow slammed this as an example of outrageous injustice.

In 2011, jurors in New York found Bout guilty of a conspiracy to kill U.S. citizens and of providing aid to a terrorist organization. Bout pleaded not guilty on all counts. Federal judge Shira Scheindlin sentenced Bout to the minimum 25-year prison term.