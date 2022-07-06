UN notes civilian casualties during conflict in Ukraine over the weekend

UNITED NATIONS, July 6. /TASS/. The United Nations is alarmed by reports of civilian casualties and infrastructure damage occurring as a result of hostilities in Ukraine over the weekend, the UN Secretary-General’s spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, has told reporters.

"Over the weekend and yesterday [on July 4], we received disturbing reports of heavy hostilities, once again, killing and injuring many civilians on both sides of the front lines in Donetsk oblast. Hundreds of houses and other civilian infrastructure were reportedly hit in recent days, including the water system in Slavyansk," he said.

In his words, the situation is dire on both government-controlled and non-government-controlled areas.

"Our work to save lives in Ukraine continues; more than 10 million people have received some kind of humanitarian assistance across the country, above our initial target of 8.7 million people," the spokesperson said.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a special military operation following a request for help from the leaders of the Donbass republics. He stressed that Moscow's plans did not include an occupation of Ukrainian territories, its goals being the demilitarization and denazification of the country. In response, the West began to gradually introduce sweeping sanctions against Moscow and to supply weapons and military equipment to Kiev estimated at billions of dollars.