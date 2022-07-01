Bulgarian president urges cabinet to discuss diplomatic crisis with Russia

SOFIA, July 1. /TASS/. Bulgaria’s resigned government needs to discuss the current diplomatic crisis with Russia, the country’s President Rumen Radev wrote on Facebook (an Internet platform banned in Russia since it is owned by Meta corporation deemed extremist by the Russian authorities).

"Given tensions with Russia, I urge the prime minister to convene a cabinet meeting in order to assess the consequences of an escalating crisis in bilateral relations and make a decision based on legal procedures. The decision should be in line with national security requirements and the long-term interests of Bulgaria and thousands of Bulgarian citizens residing in Russia. They should not be left without diplomatic representation. It is unacceptable to make decisions related to Bulgaria’s security without taking into account the risk of escalation and its economic consequences," Radev pointed out.

On June 28, Bulgaria announced the expulsion of 70 employees of the Russian diplomatic mission, who were declared personae non gratae. Taking into account their family members, about 200 people will have to leave the country by July 3, while the operation of the Russian embassy and consulates in Bulgaria will be practically put on hold.