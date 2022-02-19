Zelensky says he discussed situation in Donbass with Macron

KIEV, February 20. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said he had discussed the situation in Donbass and ways to de-escalate the conflict with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Had an urgent conversation with President Emmanuel Macron," he wrote on Twitter. "[We] discussed the need and possible ways of immediate de-escalation and political-diplomatic settlement."

He added that he had informed Macron about the escalation along the line of contact.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will also hold a phone conversation with Macron, the fifth since the start of the year. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the talks had been scheduled for February 20. Agence France-Presse reported, citing the French presidential administration, that Macron was set to discuss the Ukrainian escalation with his Russian counterpart.

The situation along the contact line in eastern Ukraine took a turn for the worse in the morning of February 17. The DPR and LPR reported some of the most intensive shelling by Kiev forces in recent months. The shelling damaged some civilian facilities.

On Friday, the leaders of the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics (LPR and DPR), Leonid Pasechnik and Denis Pushilin, announced the evacuation of the republics’ inhabitants to Russia, citing the increasing threat of hostilities. All-out mobilization was announced in the republics on Saturday.