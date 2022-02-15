No date of extended ‘Troika’ meeting on Afghanistan, Russian envoy says

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. There is no understanding now on the date of a meeting of the extended "Troika" on Afghanistan (Russia, the US, China, Pakistan), which was scheduled for February in Kabul, Russia’s Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan, Director of the Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department Zamir Kabulov told TASS.

"There is no date yet," Kabulov said.

Earlier in an interview with TASS, Kabulov reported that the next meeting of the extended "Troika" was planned to be held in Kabul by the end of February. The previous meeting was held in Islamabad on November 11 last year.