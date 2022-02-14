Kiev doesn’t see signs Russia will invade Ukraine — security council chief

KIEV, February 14. /TASS/. Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Secretary Alexey Danilov on Monday said that the government doesn’t see any signs that Russia could invade Ukraine in the middle of this week.

"We understand the risks that exist on the territory of our country, but the situation is absolutely under control," he told reporters. "Moreover, we don’t see a full-blown Russian offensive taking place on the 16th or the 17th."

"We aren’t planning for that and we don’t see that," the official said.

He said that the Ukrainian intelligence sees no threat of a Russian invasion "in the near future" that the West is talking about. The official said the authorities are fully aware of the current state of affairs in Ukraine. "We a clear vision of what to do and how to do it," Danilov said.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the statements about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine were unsubstantiated escalation and that Russia doesn’t threaten anyone. At the same time, he didn’t rule out provocations to corroborate these Western statements and warned that the use of force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine will have serious consequences.