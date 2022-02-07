Paris to continue efforts in Normandy format to resolve Ukrainian crisis - Macron

PARIS, February 8. /TASS/. Paris will continue its efforts within the Normandy format (Russia, France, Germany, Ukraine) to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday at a press conference following his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

"The resolution of the Ukrainian crisis can only be political," Macron stressed. "The Minsk agreements are able to ensure the settlement of the crisis," he added. "France continues its efforts within the Normandy format for a long-term solution," Macron said.