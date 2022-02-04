Kremlin says US has fickle views about possible preventive sanctions

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the US view about the possibility of preventive sanctions against Russia was fickle.

"Last week they said sanctions shouldn’t be preventive or they, according to them, lose their efficiency," he said. "But a week later, that view has changed."

"Let’s wait until next week. Maybe something will change again," the spokesman said.

Earlier, Senator Jeanne Shaheen said that the international committee of the Senate is close to cross-party agreement on a bill on preventive sanctions against Russia due to the situation around Ukraine.

However, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said before that the US considers preventive sanctions to be pointless. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the threat of sanctions is more efficient as a deterrent than their preventive introduction.