Argentina praises Russia’s aid in combating pandemic, Fernandez tells Putin

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Argentina highly appreciates Russia’s assistance in combating the pandemic, including shipments of coronavirus vaccines, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin Thursday.

"Argentina holds Russia in very high regard, and particularly your aid, shipping the vaccines to us. This was very important to combat the pandemic," he noted.

Fernandez stressed that Moscow significantly supported Buenos Aires at this moment. "We are very grateful to you, since there was a shortage of vaccines at that time, and thanks to your assistance we did a very good job, the results are excellent," the Argentine leader added.

He pointed out that he himself was vaccinated with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. "I received two doses and waited a little for the third one to be vaccinated with Sputnik," Fernandez said. When hearing this, Putin smiled and replied, "So did I.".