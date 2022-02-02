US additional troop deployment to Europe is not based on any recent events - White House

WASHINGTON, February 3. /TASS/. Washington's decision to send additional troops to Europe was not driven by any new US intelligence data or developments, and consultations have been going on for weeks, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

"I would not read this as a decision made based on any events over the last 48 hours or a couple of days. We've been in discussion and under discussion with our partners and allies in the region, where these troops are going, for several weeks now," she said responding to the question if this step was taken after Washington had received new intelligence information.

Psaki recalled that US President Joe Biden said earlier that the American side was ready to adjust the deployment of forces for the deterrence and protection from any aggression.

On Wednesday, the pentagon announced additional US military deployments to eastern Europe. They will include roughly 2,000 US troops to Poland and an additional few thousand to southeastern NATO countries, including Romania.