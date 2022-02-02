Macron says he does not rule out trip to Russia

PARIS, February 2./TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that he did not rule out a trip to Moscow. The president spoke to journalists in Tourcoing (Hauts-de-France region) ahead of an informal meeting of EU interior ministers.

"I don’t rule out anything," the French leader said in reply to questions from journalists. He noted, however, that the trip to Russia would depend "on the course of negotiations in the coming few hours."

"I don’t rule out anything, since I believe that the role of France, specifically during its presidency of the Council of the European Union, is in trying to find a common solution," the president stressed.

At a news conference after talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Macron might shortly pay a working visit to Moscow. According to Putin, security guarantees would be discussed with him along with other issues.

Putin and Macron had their second phone call in the past few days on Monday. The previous one was on Friday, January 28. The leaders continued an exchange of opinions on the situation around Ukraine and security guarantees to Russia. It was agreed that Moscow and Paris would promptly work out the possibility of an in-person meeting of the two leaders.