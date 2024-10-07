Israeli Air Force attacks Hamas command centers in central Gaza Strip — army

TEL AVIV, October 7. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force struck the command centers of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas on the territory of the Shuhada al-Aqsa hospital near the city of Deir al Balah in the central part of the Gaza Strip, the army press service reported.

"A short while ago, with the direction of IDF and ISA intelligence, the IAF conducted a precise strike on Hamas terrorists who were operating inside command and control centers embedded within the Shuhada al-Aqsa Hospital in the area of Deir al Balah. These command and control centers were used by Hamas terrorists to plan and execute terrorist attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel," the statement said.