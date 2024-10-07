CIS leaders to adopt address to world nations on 80th anniversary of victory in WWII

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Leaders of the CIS nations, who will gather for a summit in Moscow, will adopt an address to their nations and peoples of the world ahead of the 80th anniversary of the victory in World War II, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said.

"As part of preparations for the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War (the Eastern Front during WWII where the former Soviet Union fought against Nazi Germany - TASS) next year, the heads of state will adopt an important document - an address to the CIS nations and peoples of the world on this memorable occasion," he said.

"Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is expected to speak on this matter during the meeting," he added.