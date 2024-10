SIMFEROPOL, October 7. /TASS/. A fire broke out at an oil depot in Crimea's Feodosia region, there are no casualties, Oleg Kryuchkov, aide to the head of Crimea, said on his Telegram channel.

"Fire at the Feodosia oil depot. The Russian Emergencies Ministry is working. There are no injuries or deaths. The deputy prime minister [of Crimea] Igor Mikhailenko has left for Feodosia," he wrote, citing the head of the Feodosia administration, Igor Tkachenko.