Lebanon shells Israel’s northern regions, firing some 20 projectiles — army

TEL AVIV, October 7. /TASS/. Lebanon has once again shelled Israel's northern regions, including Haifa, the largest city in this part of the country, the army press service reported.

According to it, shortly before midnight, "about five projectiles" from Lebanon were fired toward Haifa and its environs. "Interceptors were fired. Fallen projectiles were identified in the area. The incident is under review," the statement said.

In addition, approximately 15 projectiles were fired toward the Upper Galilee. Some of the projectiles were intercepted, while others fell in various areas, the army said.