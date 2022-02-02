Paris takes into consideration Russian message on indivisibility of security — MFA

PARIS, February 2. /TASS/. France has taken into consideration Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov's message on the indivisibility of security and expects a good dialogue with Moscow, the French Foreign Ministry told TASS on Wednesday.

"France has taken note of the Russian foreign minister's written message, as well as of the statements made by Russian President Vladimir Putin, and seeks to resume a good dialogue on the proposals that were handed over on January 26," the foreign ministry noted.

The French diplomatic service recalled that some security issues were discussed during the talks between President Emmanuel Macron and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on January 28 and 31.

The negotiations between Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken ended on Friday in Geneva. On December 17, 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry released the proposals on security guarantees on the part of the US and NATO. The consultations were on January 10 in Geneva, while a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council was held on January 12 in Brussels and the OSCE Permanent Council met in Vienna on January 13.

Russia is looking forward to a prompt response to Lavrov's written message on the indivisibility of security, which was submitted to the top diplomats of Canada, the US and several European countries on January 28.