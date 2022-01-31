Terrorist activity subsides in Afghanistan — envoy

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Terrorist activity in Afghanistan has subsided for the time being due to its traditionally low level during the winter period, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan and Director of the Foreign Ministry's Second Asia Department Zamir Kabulov said in an interview with TASS.

"We note the wave-like dynamics of terrorist groups' activities, including ISIS (former name of the Islamic State terrorist group outlawed in Russia - TASS), in the Taliban Afghanistan (the Taliban movement is outlawed in Russia - TASS). When the Taliban took power last summer, there was a sharp decline," he noted. "However, in autumn, with no money in Afghanistan, the Taliban's counter-terrorist potential began to falter, and terrorists of all kinds began to reappear. The country is now experiencing another lull due to the winter period of traditionally low terrorist activity."

After the United States announced the pullout of its troops from Afghanistan last spring, the Taliban radical militant group launched a large-scale operation to establish control over the war-torn country. On August 15, 2021, President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani fled the country, and the radicals swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance. On September 6, the Taliban declared that it had established control over all of Afghanistan, and on September 7 announced the line-up of the interim cabinet, whose legitimacy has not yet been recognized by any country. In connection with this, Western countries evacuated their citizens and embassy staff.