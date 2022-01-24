DPR head says republic’s armed forces are on high combat alert

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. The army of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) is on high combat alert but the authorities are doing their utmost to settle the conflict peacefully, DPR head Denis Pushilin said on Monday.

"Naturally, we are now on high combat alert because we don’t know what to expect from Ukraine. <…> On our part, we are sparing no effort to settle the conflict peacefully," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 television channel.

He also pointed to a serious media campaign in Ukraine that accompanies developments at the contact line. "I mean that Ukraine invites foreign journalists to the contact line as though they are supposed to start recording something. Naturally, I am speaking about instructors who are near the contact line, taking photos and openly posting them on the internet. These are instructors from the United States and Great Britain," he said.