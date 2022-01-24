{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Ukraine crisis

DPR head says republic’s armed forces are on high combat alert

At the same time, Denis Pushilin noted that the authorities spared no effort to settle the conflict peacefully

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. The army of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) is on high combat alert but the authorities are doing their utmost to settle the conflict peacefully, DPR head Denis Pushilin said on Monday.

Read also
Kiev actively preparing for forceful resolution of Donbass conflict, DPR says

"Naturally, we are now on high combat alert because we don’t know what to expect from Ukraine. <…> On our part, we are sparing no effort to settle the conflict peacefully," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 television channel.

He also pointed to a serious media campaign in Ukraine that accompanies developments at the contact line. "I mean that Ukraine invites foreign journalists to the contact line as though they are supposed to start recording something. Naturally, I am speaking about instructors who are near the contact line, taking photos and openly posting them on the internet. These are instructors from the United States and Great Britain," he said.

Tags
Ukraine crisis
Ukraine crisis
Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs urges its citizens to leave Ukraine
According to the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper, on Monday the Australian government also began withdrawing the families of diplomats stationed in Kiev
Read more
UK to apply sanctions if Russia tries to ‘install puppet regime’ in Ukraine — minister
In response to the question, whether London is considering the possibility to disconnect Russia from SWIFT, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab noted that a wide package of economic and financial restrictions would be imposed against Moscow
Read more
US denies visa to Russian cosmonaut planning to train in US
Nikolay Chub's flight to the ISS is scheduled for spring 2023
Read more
Russian government approves plan on fighting Omicron
The draft of the plan was discussed at the expanded meeting of the coordination council on fighting the coronavirus on January 18
Read more
NATO, US brought world close to brink of nuclear war during talks with Russia - expert
Representative of the Schiller Institute in New York Richard Black said that West needs to give up its violent fantasy of getting win Russia and China
Read more
Hainan to export premium chocolate globally — media
Experts believe the industry will bring great economic benefits to Hainan's free trade port
Read more
US Navy says it detained ship delivering cargo for Houthis from Iran — TV
According to the Al-Hadath TV channel, "some 40 tonnes of fertilizers that can be used as explosives" were found on board the ship detained by the US Navy
Read more
Russian Navy to hold exercises in all zones of responsibility Jan-Feb
Participating in the exercises will be more than 140 combat and supply ships, more than 60 aircraft, 1,000 pieces of miliary equipment, and 10,000 military servicemen
Read more
Russian diplomat on Blinken’s remarks: US confused about its values
Maria Zakharova, commenting on Blinken's words around Ukraine, asked, why then is it possible to discuss the situation in Belarus without Belarus, to count Venezuela’s money without Venezuela’s government, or to distribute Russian gas in Europe without Russia
Read more
Ukrainian expert describes Blinken’s briefing as ‘pathetic babble’
Director of the Kiev Center for Political Research and Conflict Study Mikhail Pogrebinsky said that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken appears to be scared of his own shadow
Read more
‘Impossible to read’: Lavrov laces into State Department’s ‘Kremlin disinformation’ report
According to the top diplomat, the reader should randomly open any page of the said report to understand that it can't stand up to any criticism
Read more
Russia to make serious political decisions, if US reply is disappointing — senior diplomat
"We do not want a conflict, do not attack anyone and do not threaten anyone, we want to reliably secure our interests," Sergey Ryabkov stressed
Read more
DPR reports deployment of Ukrainian multiple missile launcher systems to Slavyansk
The DPR defense ministry reported earlier that Kiev was getting prepared for another attack
Read more
Armenian president announces his resignation
"The country’s president has no instruments to influence important issues either in the domestic or foreign policy," according to a statement posted on his official website
Read more
Russia does not rule out military provocations from US, Kiev regime — diplomat
A Bloomberg publication that Chinese President Xi Jinping allegedly asked Russian President Vladimir Putin not to invade Ukraine during the Olympic Games is an operation of US intelligence agencies, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Read more
German chancellor urges West to beware of anti-Russian sanctions boomeranging
According to the German chancellor, it is necessary to opt for most effective measures
Read more
Hainan's Sanya to complete bioresource center by December
The work is already 50% complete
Read more
UK Foreign Secretary to meet with Lavrov in Moscow in February — source
The Russian side consented to a request for a visit
Read more
Russia’s demand for NATO pullout also applies to Bulgaria, Romania, says Foreign Ministry
It is about withdrawing foreign troops, equipment and weapons, as well as about other steps aimed at restoring the 1997 configuration of those countries who weren’t NATO members at that time
Read more
Putin, Armenian PM discuss prospects of further interaction within CSTO, Kremlin says
Russian President also tells Armenian PM about talks on security guarantees
Read more
Russia afraid of no one, including US — Deputy Foreign Minister
Sergey Ryabkov disclosed that Washington promised to provide a response to Moscow’s proposals on guarantees of security next week
Read more
Venezuela ready to offer military help to Russia if relations with US exacerbate - envoy
Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov emphasized that the forms of effective assistance from Caracas can be different
Read more
Germany blocks Estonia's arms supplies to Ukraine - paper
According to Wall Street Journal, Berlin insists that the transfer of German-made weapons to Ukraine by third countries is possible only upon special permission, which was not granted in this case
Read more
German top diplomat reminds Kiev of obligations under Minsk accords
Annalena Baerbock said that Kiev needs to make its contribution in Minsk agreements, in particular, to abstain from adopting laws that contradict the agreements
Read more
Lavrov warns Blinken about consequences of ignoring Russia’s concerns - ministry
Foreign Minister said that the consequences can be avoided if Washington positively responds to Russian draft agreements on security guarantees
Read more
Ukrainian president authorizes sanctions against 24 Russian companies
Zelensky also imposes sanctions on Russian Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the North Caucasus Federal District Yury Chaika
Read more
Moscow calls on UK’s Foreign Office to stop engaging in provocations — MFA
According to the statement, the misinformation spread by the British Foreign Office is another evidence that these are the NATO countries, led by the Anglo-Saxons, that are escalating tensions around Ukraine
Read more
UK warships escort Russian task force in North Sea, English Channel
The UK Defense Ministry said that a task force of three Russian warships was escorted as part of a joint operation with allies
Read more
Russian delegation declares start of ‘countdown’ in wait for adoption of Russian proposals
"There arrives a moment of truth when the West either accepts our proposals or other ways will be found to safeguard Russia’s security," the head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna Negotiations on Military Security and Arms Control Konstantin Gavrilov said
Read more
Lugansk republic’s servicemen kidnapped by Kiev forces - spokesman
It was established that the serviceman reported about suspicious activity in the woods and, without waiting for backup, decided to check the area, the LPR’s People’s Militia Spokesman Ivan Filiponenko said
Read more
Founder of The Infraud Organization hacking group arrested in Moscow — source
Three other purported hackers are under a house arrest
Read more
US to respond in written to Russian security guarantee initiatives next week — Blinken
The US Secretary of State also stressed that the sides had agreed to further discussions after that
Read more
Press review: Iran offers Russia long-term deal and what’s on the Lavrov-Blinken agenda
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, January 20th
Read more
Russian Navy gets three advanced submarines — top brass
The submarines delivered are the Project 885M nuclear-powered submarine Novosibirsk, the Project 955A nuclear-powered strategic sub Knyaz Oleg and the Project 636.3 diesel-electric submarine Magadan
Read more
UK’s statement about Russia's plans for Ukraine raises concern - White House
The Ukrainian people have the sovereign right to determine their own future, the statement noted
Read more
Washington asks Russia to keep US response on security guarantees secret - paper
Department of State sources also The Washington Post that the written US response will include US proposals in the security domain and will demonstrate the country’s interest in maintaining the dialogue with Moscow.
Read more
US Dept of State plans to begin evacuation of US embassy staff from Kiev on Jan 24 - TV
Bloomberg reported that under the plan, "non-essential employees would be able to leave voluntarily"
Read more
Russia’s embassy calls on London to stop dangerous provocations about Ukraine
The latest news, concerning Russia’s plans to bring to power in Kiev former Verkhovnaya Rada deputy Yevgeny Muraev, who remains under Moscow’s sanctions as a person posing a threat to national security, is completely anecdotal, the representative of the Russian diplomatic mission said
Read more
Russian Foreign Ministry slams US ‘report’ on Kremlin’s Ukraine policy as provocation
The diplomatic agency noted that since when Washington received the drafts on security guarantees the US was making attempts to draw out the negotiation process
Read more
Zelensky reportedly told US evacuating envoys from Ukraine would be ‘overreaction’ - CNN
Ukrainian President said it would be an "overreaction" to the situation around Ukraine
Read more
Hainan Education Innovation Pilot Zone attracts 23 universities from across the globe
The international education innovation pilot zone should be complete by autumn in 2022
Read more
Russia’s Sukhoi Superjet 100 fleet to be increased to 192 jets by yearend
The Sukhoi Superjet 100 is a Russian short-range passenger jet, having a maximum capacity of 103 seats
Read more
US visa denial to cosmonaut Chub puts his safety on ISS at risk during scheduled flight
The Russian state corporation clarified that nobody will ever launch an untrained crew into space
Read more
Deployment of Russian military bases to Venezuela impossible under its constitution -envoy
The Russian ambassador pointed out that the biggest threat for the US is "to have independent countries here, close by, to the south of the Mexican border, which have the right to choose who they will cooperate with and how"
Read more
Plane with US weapons arrives in Kiev, US Embassy says
This shipment includes close to 90 tonnes of lethal aid
Read more
Japan’s threats to Russia in Ukrainian context unacceptable, counterproductive - Embassy
The Russian diplomatic agency advised the Japanese side to "read deeper into the essence of Russian initiatives on mutual security guarantees with the US and NATO"
Read more
Hainan unveils official logo of the island's free trade port
The logo includes elements typical to the region — a sail, a sea wave, and a coconut palm tree
Read more
Biden meets his aides to discuss situation around Ukraine, talks with Russia - White House
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Counselor Steve Ricchetti joined the President in person at Camp David
Read more
Belarus’ Lukashenko warns West against attacking Union State
Alexander Lukashenko underscored that Minsk and Moscow do not want a war, because "it will affect everyone"
Read more
Chinese Embassy in Russia debunks US media claim Xi requested ‘Putin not invade Ukraine’
The embassy added that China’s position on the Ukrainian issue is consistent and clear
Read more
WHO experts’ visit to Sputnik V manufacturing sites on approval — Gamaleya Center
Earlier, the World Health Organization revealed that it expected further information on the Sputnik V vaccine in late January
Read more