Russia records another 65,109 coronavirus cases — crisis center

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 65,109 to 11,173,300 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Monday.

Russia’s coronavirus growth rate was 0.59%.

A total of 5,970 coronavirus hospitalizations were reported in the past 24 hours, a 3.9% decline from the day before. According to the crisis center, hospitalizations dropped in 49 regions of the country, rose in 34 regions, and remained unchanged in another two regions.

Patients' deaths

Russia’s coronavirus fatalities rose by 655 to 326,767 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Monday.

As many as 679 deaths were confirmed on Sunday.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.92% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

Patients' recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 21,714 to 10,045,336 in the past 24 hours.

According to data from the crisis center, 89.9% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.

The number of active coronavirus cases has risen to 801,197, a level last recorded in late December 2021.