UK to apply sanctions if Russia tries to ‘install puppet regime’ in Ukraine - minister

LONDON, January 23. /TASS/. The UK government is ready to impose tough economic penalties against Moscow if it allegedly tries not only to invade Ukraine but also bring pro-Russian politicians to power, Deputy Prime Minister, Secretary of State for Justice Dominic Raab said on Sunday.

"Russia will face serious consequences, if [it] takes this move to try to invade [Ukraine] but also install the puppet regime," Raab told Sky News. In response to the question, whether London is considering the possibility to disconnect Russia from SWIFT, the deputy prime minister noted that a wide package of economic and financial restrictions would be imposed against Moscow.