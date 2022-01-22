Germany blocks Estonia's arms supplies to Ukraine - paper

NEW YORK, January 22. /TASS/. Berlin has blocked Estonia’s attempt to deliver German-made weapons to Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Earlier, several European countries started delivering modern weaponry to Ukraine as the situation surrounding the country has escalated. The United States has permitted Baltic countries to transfer US-made weaponry to Kiev, including air defense and anti-tank missile systems. At the same time, Germany firmly refused to supply weapons to Kiev.

According to Wall Street Journal, Berlin insists that the transfer of German-made weapons to Ukraine by third countries is possible only upon a special permission, which was not granted in this case.

Earlier, Western media expressed doubts about Berlin’s readiness to fully support its NATO allies in case of a standoff with Russia.

The West and Kiev have recently been spreading allegations about Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these claims as "empty and unfounded", serving as a ploy to escalate tensions, pointing out that Russia did not pose any threat whatsoever to anyone. However, Peskov did not rule out the possibility of provocations aimed at justifying such allegations and warned that attempts to use military force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have serious consequences.