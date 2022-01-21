Lavrov, Blinken end Geneva security guarantee talks that lasted 1.5 hours

GENEVA, January 21. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken concluded their meeting in Geneva that lasted an hour and a half, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

Before the meeting on Russia’s security guarantees began, both the Russian and US sides stated that they expected no breakthroughs at the talks. Both sides were expected to hold press conferences after the meeting.

On December 17, 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry released a draft agreement on security guarantees between Russia and the United States and a draft agreement on ensuring the security of Russia and NATO member states. Russia-US consultations on this issue took place in Geneva on January 10, followed by a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council in Brussels on January 12 and a session of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Permanent Council in Vienna on January 13.