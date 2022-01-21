State Duma to hash over draft appeal to president on recognizing DPR, LPR, says speaker

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Friday that he would hold consultations next week with faction heads on a draft proposal to the Russian president to recognize the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), submitted by Communist Party lawmakers, with the State Duma set to discuss the initiative afterwards.

The politician took to his Telegram channel stating that "the right thing to do next week is to consult with the leaders of the factions and to discuss the initiative." "Then based on the results, weigh the issue at a meeting in the State Duma," he added.

The lower house speaker also stressed that he believes it is necessary to look for solutions that can ensure the safety of Russian citizens and compatriots living in the DPR and LPR. "One thing is absolutely clear, solutions to ensure the safety of our citizens and compatriots in the DPR and LPR must be sought," Volodin said.

He added that nowadays everyone can see that "President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky is ignoring the Minsk agreements." "NATO wants to occupy Ukraine. Both can have severe consequences. We must not allow this to happen," Volodin stressed.

The Communist Party in the State Duma and its leader Gennady Zyuganov submitted to the State Duma a draft appeal to President Vladimir Putin on recognizing the Donetsk and Lugansk republics on January 19. According to the document, the lower house is appealing to the head of state with a request to consider the issue of recognizing the self-proclaimed republics "as independent and sovereign states." The text reads that the legislators "believe the recognition" of the DPR and LPR is "reasonable and morally justified.".