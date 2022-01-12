Every country has sovereign right to choose its own path — US deputy secretary of state

WASHINGTON, January 12./TASS/. Every country has the sovereign right to choose its own path, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman told a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council on Wednesday, quoting this on her Twitter account.

"In today’s NATO-Russia Council, I reaffirmed the fundamental principles of the international system and of European security: Every country has the sovereign right to choose its own path," Wendy Sherman blogged.

She also said that she would speak with the press later in the day about "ongoing work with Allies and partners to urge Russia to de-escalate tensions and commit to the path of diplomacy".

The negotiations between Moscow and Washington dedicated to Russia’s proposed security guarantees concluded on January 10 in Geneva. On January 12, Russia discusses its security concerns in Europe, as well as its drafts on security assurances at a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council in Brussels, and on January 13 at the Vienna session of the OSCE Permanent Council. The Russia-NATO Council has just a meeting in Brussels that lasted four hours.

On December 17, 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry published the draft agreements between Russia and the US on security guarantees and the measures of ensuring the security of Russia and NATO member states.