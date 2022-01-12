No understanding for now on concrete timeframe for new Normandy Four meeting — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Hints about a new meeting of the Normandy Four leaders continue, but there is no understanding as to when exactly it could take place, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Wednesday.

"Hints at this meeting have always been here, but there is no concrete understanding on the timeframe of this meeting," the spokesman said. When asked what the Kremlin thought about statements from Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky that Kiev was ready to make decisions on the settlement in Donbass at a new Normandy Four summit, Peskov said that the agreements already in place should be implemented first.

"The Russian side is also ready to agree substantively, but before this it is necessary to substantively implement the already existing agreements. Otherwise, loading the unimplemented agreements with new unrealizable agreements - we don’t think this is the right thing to do," Peskov said.

Last week, the Kremlin’s Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak had talks with Foreign Policy Adviser to the German Chancellor Jens Plotner and Diplomatic Adviser to the French President Emmanuel Bonne. After the negotiations, Kozak said that the parties had agreed to continue contacts, including with Ukraine’s participation, to finally settle the conflict in eastern Ukraine.