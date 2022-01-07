Over 100 participants in terrorist attacks detained in Almaty - TV

NUR-SULTAN, January 7. /TASS/. More than 100 participants in terrorist attacks have been detained in a special operation in Kazakhstan’s Almaty, the Khabar-24 television channel reported on Friday, citing local police.

According to the Almaty police department, police have detained more than 100 participants in terrorist actions and are seizing weapons in various parts of the city, the television channel said.

Protests erupted in several Kazakh cities on January 2 to grow into mass riots with attacks on government buildings in many cities several days later. Thousands have been injured and fatalities have also been reported. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, or CSTO, a post-Soviet security bloc. CSTO peacekeepers have already been deployed to Kazakhstan. According to the Kazakh authorities, law and order had been restored in all of the country’s regions by the morning on January 7. However, the situation in Almaty is still very tense.