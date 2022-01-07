More than 3,800 rioters detained in Kazakhstan - Interior Ministry

NUR-SULTAN, January 7. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s law enforcement officers detained 3,811 people in connection with the riots in the country, the republic’s Interior Ministry reported on Friday.

"Throughout Kazakhstan, 3,811 people were detained," the Tengrinews agency cites the ministry’s statement via its Telegram channel. According to the ministry, 26 participants in the riots were killed, another 26 people were injured.

Protests erupted in several Kazakh cities on January 2, later growing into mass riots and attacks on government offices. Thousands of casualties have been reported, including fatalities. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a military alliance of former Soviet republics, for help. First peacekeeping units have already started fulfilling their tasks in Kazakhstan. The government said order has generally been restored in all of the country’s regions by the morning of January 7, while the situation is the most difficult in Almaty.