7 policemen injured while freeing Aktobe city administration building from rioters - TV

NUR-SULTAN, January 7. /TASS/. Several police officers were hurt during a special operation to drive rioters from the city administration building in Kazakhstan’s Aktobe, the Khabar-24 television channel reported on Friday, citing chief of the city police department press service Yerbolat Sarkulov.

"Several criminals were detained during the special operation. Seven policemen received various injuries," it said.

Protests erupted in several Kazakh cities on January 2 to grow into mass riots with attacks on government buildings in many cities several days later. Thousands have been injured and fatalities have also been reported. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, or CSTO, a post-Soviet security bloc. CSTO peacekeepers have already been deployed to Kazakhstan. According to the Kazakh authorities, law and order had been restored in all of the country’s regions by the morning on January 7. However, the situation in Almaty is still very tense.