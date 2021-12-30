Syria’s Assad expresses hope for stronger ties with Russia in message to Putin

BEIRUT, December 30. /TASS/. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad sent a New Year message to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported on Thursday.

In his message, the Syrian leader expressed hope for the further strengthening of bilateral relations between Syria and Russia. He pointed out that cooperation between Damascus and Moscow had produced excellent results, positively impacting the live of people in both countries.

The Kremlin press service said earlier on Thursday that Vladimir Putin in a holiday message to Bashar al-Assad had "reaffirmed Russia’s intention to further provide all-round support to friendly Syria in the fight against international terrorism to help achieve a comprehensive political settlement and post-conflict reconstruction".