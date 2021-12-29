Ukraine obstructs flights of OSCE drones in Donbass, DPR says

DONETSK, December 29. /TASS/. Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) obstructed the flights of OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) drones near eleven settlements over the past 24 hours, Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) People’s Militia deputy head Eduard Basurin said on Wednesday.

"The Ukrainian side continues to block the flights of OSCE drones. Brigades of the 30th, 95th, 25th and 36th UAF electronic warfare battalions used the Bukovel-AD jamming station to suppress control and disrupt navigation of OSCE SMM drones near settlements of Varvarovka, Konstantinovka, Privolye, Sergeyevka, Mayorsk, Toretsky, Novaya Poltavka, Starovarvarovka, Yakovlevka, Lebedinskoye, and Novoluganskoye," the statement reads.

Additional measures to control the ceasefire along the contact line in Donbass came into force on July 27, 2020. Under the agreement, the parties to the conflict are banned to use drones of any type near the contact line of the parties to the conflict. Only the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) drones can be used as part of their work. In addition, Donbass and Ukraine repeatedly accuse each other of obstructing the activities of the monitoring mission.