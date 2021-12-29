Conflict in Donbass beneficial for Kiev and its ‘curators’ — LPR head

LUGANSK, December 29. /TASS/. The conflict in Donbass is beneficial for Kiev and its curators in Washington, and they intend to sustain it, head of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) Leonid Pasechnik said an interview with Lugansk Media Center on Wednesday.

"It is obvious that the conflict in Donbass is beneficial for Kiev or rather its overseas curators. They intend to sustain it, not end it. At present, [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky has little influence in his country. Instead, Washington makes all the major decisions," Pasechnik noted.

He added that the situation on the line of contact has escalated in the past year. "If last year the republic was shelled by Ukraine’s Armed Forces 238 times, then 522 attacks were registered in 11 months of this year, the figure has more than doubled," the head of the Lugansk People's Republic specified.

According to him, the number of victims among the members of the People’s Militia has also increased. "Almost all the killed and wounded are the result of targeted sniper fire by the armed formations of Ukraine," Pasechnik stressed. He added that one person was killed and 13 wounded among the civilian population. More than a hundred infrastructure facilities were damaged, five of them were completely destroyed.