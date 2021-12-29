Polish court sentences soldier who fled to Belarus to 6 months in jail

WARSAW, December 29. /TASS/. A court in Poland sentenced Emil Czeczko, the soldier that defected to Belarus, to 6 months in prison on charges of mistreating his mother, the PAP news agency reported.

"The defendant abused alcohol and committed actions that evolved into physical and psychological mistreatment of his mother," a court spokesperson said. The court also issued a restraining order prohibiting Czeczko from approaching his mother closer than 50 meters.

The court’s ruling upholds the decision of a lower court. The offense, for which Czeczko went on trial, took place on May 7 when he was detained by the police during a family spat.

Czeczko, a serviceman of the 16th Pomeranian Mechanized Division of the Polish armed forces, crossed over to the Belarusian side of the border on December 16 and sought asylum in the country, saying he disagreed with Poland’s tough policy toward migrants.

In Poland, Czeczko is also facing charges of desertion and a court-martial.