Lavrov castigates West’s ‘insolent’ stance on Ukraine

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. The position that Western countries and NATO have taken on Ukraine is just utterly obnoxious, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an exclusive interview with Vladimir Soloviev for the Soloviev Live YouTube channel on Monday.

"The position that the West and NATO have maintained is insolent. The Baltic States, the Poles and the Ukrainians are clearly egging them on," Lavrov specified.

"We are on our own soil, the clearest way to spell that out to our friends is what [Russian President Vladimir] Putin said at his recent press conference about what if the same thing happened on the United States’ border with Mexico or Canada," he noted. "They are fueling [Ukraine] with weapons, boasting that they have provided the country with $2.5 bln worth of ammunition and combat systems since 2014," Lavrov pointed out.